Health body seeks to realign strategy with economic blueprint

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Senior Health Reporter

The Health Service Board (HSB) has convened its 2021/2022 strategic planning and review workshop in Victoria Falls, where it is seeking to come up with strategies to ensure they are in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Speaking at the official opening of the workshop yesterday, HSB executive chairman Dr Paulinus Sikosana expressed confidence that the board’s efforts and commitment to achieve set objectives that contribute to the attainment of the national Vision 2030 as defined in NDS1 would be realised.

“We are gathered here to take stock of the extent to which we have or have not achieved the 2021 goals that we agreed to in December 2020,” he said. “These planned goals constituted the first year of the Strategic Plan period of 2021-2023.

“At the time, we were focused on aligning our plans and strategies to the NDS1, whereby we sought to demonstrate how the HSB would contribute to the National Vision 2030.

“As we plan for the 2022/2023 period, it is critical that we take stock of our achievements and/or failures in 2021 in order to tease out the unfinished business that needs further attention. This will provide us with an opportunity to consider what worked well and what did not.”

Dr Sikosana said this would enable the HSB to build on its strengths and design intervention strategies that sustain those areas that needed further development.