Head-on claims Karoi Council HR officer

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A HUMAN Resources manager with Karoi Town Council, and another woman died on the spot last night in a head-on collision at Bachi, a blackspot along Harare-Chirundu highway near Banket.

Details of the horrific accident are yet to be given by the police, but Karoi Mayor, Cllr Abel Matsika confirmed the sad development saying human resource officer, Ms Zuva Gabriel Chirinhe succumbed to the injuries while another victim, Mrs Naume Mapfuti Kachinji, sister to the council driver was also killed in the accident.

“We lost our HR officer in a road traffic accident when their vehicle was involved in head-on collision with a truck carrying soya beans,” he said.

The council driver, Mr Glastain Kachinji and accountant, Simbarashe Shava sustained serious injuries.

They were transferred to Parireranyatwa Group of Hospitals where their condition is reportedly stable.

The deceased were taken to Banket Hospital mortuary.