HAZ to host south, central African qualifiers

Sports Reporter

The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe has announced its provisional squads for the upcoming Central-South Africa Qualifier tournament.

The event will be held at St John’s Astro Turf in Harare from August 17 to 25.

Zimbabwe hosted the same tournament in 2022 and emerged victorious in both the men’s and women’s categories.

The men’s team beat Malawi and Zambia while the women’s side overpowered Namibia and Malawi.

Five countries are expected to take part in this year’s competition.

Provisional Squads

Men

Brad Heur, Flemming Mazuwa, Eliah Mangere, Tinashe Muzvidziwa, Takwana Gaidzanwa, Shawn Mugavha, Nnam Tochukwu, Kudzanai Tembo, Nathan Davies, Donald Mutupo, Tino Elijah, Thando Mpofu, Stanford Dambaza, Norman Muchacha, Emmanuel Chapu, Shadreck Munemo, Esau Mufandaedza, Pritchard

Matambo, Phinias Makarara, Dhiren Ramabhai, Tadiwa Chigumira, Arnold Mpofu, Forbes Motsi, Charles Makombe, Mike Gumbura, Dave Gumbura, Reginald Meza, Tatenda Kanyangarara, Ngonidzashe Ndadzibaya, Ray Royce Sibanda, Aleck Chomunorwa, Denzel Machemedza, Kevin January, Mutsawashe Kanyangarara,

Musa Mbonakamwe, Tim Gumbura, Daniel Erasmus, Matipa Mawere, Zakhele Sachiti, Justin Steyn, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Walter Tshuma, Batsi Garret Ncube, Constantine Muchono, Tafadzwa Mugore, Munashe Makiseni, Trymore Chauke, Amos Chomunorwa, Dumisani Moyo, Onward Shumba, Asme Mpofu, Evans

Chikwani, Gift Chomunorwa, Rochford Mapope.

Women

Tanatswa Mutaramuswa, Theodore Chingombe, Natasha Muwani, Rose Dzapasi, Farirai Nengare, Tayla Ellerman, Jacqueline Lock, Tsungai Chadzinya, Nicole Nyamapfeka, Mufarowashe Matambo, Stephanie Bwerinofa, Rumbidzai Zimuto, Iman Johnson, Kelcy Ndoro, Nyasha Nyaguze, Romy Manditsera, Tariro Mautsa,

Chiyedza Chiseya, Panaka Kambadza, Sheunopa Murahwi, Trish Mukumba, Kerry Jarman, Tawana Munyawarara, Jessica Orford, Nyasha Bvute, Nicole Grant, Ruvarashe Mushavi, Emma Reilly, Amber Tozana, Athina Mujiba.