HAZ to host golf day

AS the countdown to the FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup continues, Hockey Association of Zimbabwe are set to host a golf day in October as part of the fundraising efforts for the Under-21 women’s team participation.

The global showpiece is scheduled for November 29 to December 10 in Santiago, Chile.

HAZ through the fundraising committee led by Carla Jones and Collin Allardice, have lined up a golf day on October 1 at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Course. It is part of the fundraising initiatives to source funds for the team’s preparations and participation in Chile.

Zimbabwe Under-21 women’s side qualified for the global showpiece during the Junior Africa Cup held in March in Egypt.

