HAZ names senior men’s squad for Central South Africa tourney

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

HOCKEY Association of Zimbabwe have named the senior men’s squad for the upcoming Central South Africa Tournament due to take place between August and September in Harare.

The regional event is pencilled for August 31 to September 4 at St John’s College with both men and women teams competing.

It is serving as a qualifier for the African Games.

Having named the women’s squad early this month, the national association on Friday also announced a 25-member men’s squad as they brace for the tournament.

Squad

Brad Heuer, Tafadzwa Mugore, Kudzanayi Tembo, Esau Mufandaedza, Forbes Thindwa, Gerald Ntelezi, Munashe Mashoko, Gift Chomunorwa, Alistair Macleod, Asme Mpofu, Tendayi Maredza, Mutsawashe Kanyangarara, Alex Breitenstein, Muchono Constantine, Alec Chomunorwa, Tapiwa Mushayakarara, Joseph Ncube, Tatenda Kanyangarara, Kudakwashe Karuma, Tadiwanshe Kamusewu, Stephen Hatendi, Takwana Gaidzanwa, Evans Chikwani, Mufaro Rusike, Farai Musimwa, Arnold Mpofu.