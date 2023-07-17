HAZ names Junior World Cup team

Sports Reporter

HOCKEY Association of Zimbabwe have announced the Under-21 women’s team to compete at the forthcoming FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.

The tournament is due to take place from November 29 to December 10.

Team

Ella Allardice, Tanyaradzwa Changa, Bethel Chidzwondo (goalkeeper), Hayley Clark, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Tyla Falkenberg, Chelsea Hares, Jorja Jones (captain), Nicole Lowe, Tatenda Maswera, Nakai Mujaranji (vice-captain), Athina Mujiba, Tanatswa Mutaramutswa (goalkeeper), Khanyisile Mzizi, Emma Reilly, Kaylee Sithole, Amber Tozana, Rumbidzaishe Zimuto.

Travelling Reserves

Kelcy Ndoro, Tumi Sibanda

Non-travelling Reserves

Tayla Dean, Nyasha Nyaguze, Amy Hay, Theodora Chingombe (goalkeeper), Natasha Muwani, Nicole Nyamapfeka.

Management

Brad Heuer (Head coach), Tapiwa Pongweni (Assistant coach), Nicolle Grant (Assistant coach), Carla Jones (Manager), Tiffany Driscoll (Sports therapist), Kudzanai Tembo (Videographer).