  • Today Mon, 17 Jul 2023

HAZ names Junior World Cup team

HAZ names Junior World Cup team Hockey

Sports Reporter

HOCKEY Association of Zimbabwe have announced the Under-21 women’s team to compete at the forthcoming FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.

The tournament is due to take place from November 29 to December 10.

Team
Ella Allardice, Tanyaradzwa Changa, Bethel Chidzwondo (goalkeeper), Hayley Clark, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Tyla Falkenberg, Chelsea Hares, Jorja Jones (captain), Nicole Lowe, Tatenda Maswera, Nakai Mujaranji (vice-captain), Athina Mujiba, Tanatswa Mutaramutswa (goalkeeper), Khanyisile Mzizi, Emma Reilly, Kaylee Sithole, Amber Tozana, Rumbidzaishe Zimuto.

Travelling Reserves
Kelcy Ndoro, Tumi Sibanda

Non-travelling Reserves
Tayla Dean, Nyasha Nyaguze, Amy Hay, Theodora Chingombe (goalkeeper), Natasha Muwani, Nicole Nyamapfeka.

Management
Brad Heuer (Head coach), Tapiwa Pongweni (Assistant coach), Nicolle Grant (Assistant coach), Carla Jones (Manager), Tiffany Driscoll (Sports therapist), Kudzanai Tembo (Videographer).

You Might Also Like

/
  • Zambia claim record seventh COSAFA Cup t... Sport

    Zambia claim record seventh COSAFA Cup t...

    Sports Reporter ZAMBIA claimed a record seventh COSAFA Cup title after they defeated Lesotho 1-0 in the tournament final, played at the King Zwelithini Stadium last night. Chipolopolo moved clear of arch rivals Zimbabwe (six titles) on the all-time COSAFA Cup winners list, and successfully defended the title they won last year, thanks to a […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments