HAZ names Junior World Cup team
Sports Reporter
HOCKEY Association of Zimbabwe have announced the Under-21 women’s team to compete at the forthcoming FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile.
The tournament is due to take place from November 29 to December 10.
Team
Ella Allardice, Tanyaradzwa Changa, Bethel Chidzwondo (goalkeeper), Hayley Clark, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Tyla Falkenberg, Chelsea Hares, Jorja Jones (captain), Nicole Lowe, Tatenda Maswera, Nakai Mujaranji (vice-captain), Athina Mujiba, Tanatswa Mutaramutswa (goalkeeper), Khanyisile Mzizi, Emma Reilly, Kaylee Sithole, Amber Tozana, Rumbidzaishe Zimuto.
Travelling Reserves
Kelcy Ndoro, Tumi Sibanda
Non-travelling Reserves
Tayla Dean, Nyasha Nyaguze, Amy Hay, Theodora Chingombe (goalkeeper), Natasha Muwani, Nicole Nyamapfeka.
Management
Brad Heuer (Head coach), Tapiwa Pongweni (Assistant coach), Nicolle Grant (Assistant coach), Carla Jones (Manager), Tiffany Driscoll (Sports therapist), Kudzanai Tembo (Videographer).
Comments