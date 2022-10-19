HAZ announces U21 Ladies team for Africa Cup

Sports Reporter

HOCKEY Association of Zimbabwe have announced their Under-21 women’s squad for next year’s Junior Africa Cup.

The continental showpiece is due to take place next year in March.

The national association held trials last month to come up with the squad.

The squad include several players from the team that represented the country at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in April. They include Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Tatenda Maswera, Kaylee Sithole, Khanyisile Mzizi and Jorja Jones.

Brad Heuer is the head coach for the team. He will be assisted by Tapiwa Pongweni and Nicole Grant.

Under-21 Ladies team

Ella Allardice, Tanyaradzwa Changa, Tanatswa Chikotosa, Tayla Dean, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Tayla Ellerman, Done Esasmus, Kiara Goodinson, Chelsey-Lee Hares, Amy Hay, Mary Chloe Honey, Jorja Jones, Panaka Kambadza, Danielle Lowe, Tatenda Maswera, Tariro Mautsa, Siphosenkosi Moyo, Nakai Mujaranji, Athina Mujiba, Tanatswa Mukotekwa, Audrey Mutandiro, Natasha Muwani, Khanyisile Mzizi, Kelcy Ndoro, Nyasha Nyaguze, Nicole Nyamapfeka, Emma Reilly, Tumi Sibanda, Kaylee Sithole, Amber Tozana, Rumbidzaiishe Zimuto, Bethel Chidzwondo (gk), Theodora Chingombe (gk), Jamie-Lee Kashula (gk), Ayanda Mangenah (gk), Tanatswa Mutaramuswa (gk).