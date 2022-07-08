HAZ announce women’s squad for Central South Africa tourney

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

HOCKEY Association of Zimbabwe have announced the senior women’s squad to take part in the Central South Africa tournament between August and September.

Zimbabwe are hosting the tournament from August 31 to September 4 at St John’s College.

The 26-member squad to be led by coach Bhavik Chauhan was announced on Thursday.

The tournament is serving as a qualifier for the African Games.

Squad

Mercedes Beekes, Runyararo Chadziya, Chiedza Chiseya, Kelly Diplock, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Roxie Fraser-Mackenzie (vice-captain), Nicole Grant, Jamie Haasbroek (GK), Simone Herbst, Natasha Hess, Victoria Janda (GK), Iman Johnson, Christina Kondos (GK), Amy-Lee Levey (captain), Jenna Mathieson (GK), Tatenda Maswera, Khanyisile Mzizi, Farirai Nengare, Lillian Pope, Kaylee Sithole, Alexei Terblanche, Natalie Terblanche, Taya Trivella, Nicole Taffs, Michelle Williams, Rumbidzai Zimuto.