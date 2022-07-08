HAZ announce women’s squad for Central South Africa tourney

08 Jul, 2022 - 11:07 0 Views
0 Comments
HAZ announce women’s squad for Central South Africa tourney

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

HOCKEY Association of Zimbabwe have announced the senior women’s squad to take part in the Central South Africa tournament between August and September.

Zimbabwe are hosting the tournament from August 31 to September 4 at St John’s College.

The 26-member squad to be led by coach Bhavik Chauhan was announced on Thursday.

The tournament is serving as a qualifier for the African Games.

Squad
Mercedes Beekes, Runyararo Chadziya, Chiedza Chiseya, Kelly Diplock, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Roxie Fraser-Mackenzie (vice-captain), Nicole Grant, Jamie Haasbroek (GK), Simone Herbst, Natasha Hess, Victoria Janda (GK), Iman Johnson, Christina Kondos (GK), Amy-Lee Levey (captain), Jenna Mathieson (GK), Tatenda Maswera, Khanyisile Mzizi, Farirai Nengare, Lillian Pope, Kaylee Sithole, Alexei Terblanche, Natalie Terblanche, Taya Trivella, Nicole Taffs, Michelle Williams, Rumbidzai Zimuto.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting