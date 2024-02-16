Hatcliffe women jailed 9 months

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Four of the five Hatcliffe women who recently assaulted and undressed a woman whom they suspected of having an affair with the husband of their colleague have this afternoon been sentenced to effective nine months in jail.

The four are Zelpa Kanduza(19), Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo, Olleyn Vinyungwi.

The trial of their accomplice Mitchel Kariwo will start on Monday.

Harare Magistrate Mr Gamuchirai Gore presided over the matter.