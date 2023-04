HAS team shines in SA

HARARE Amateur Swimming team left a huge mark at the 2023 South Africa Regional Level Three championships when amassing 58 medals in Durban.

The event was held from March 31 to April 3.

HAS had a team of 28 swimmers taking part and they did not disappoint. They got 16 gold, 22 silver and 20 bronze medals.

The team was led by coach Ricardo Joe.

Terry Manenji and Nyasha Donzva were the managers.