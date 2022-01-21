HAS competition resume this weekend

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE Amateur Swimming resumes competition this weekend with two events lined up for Saturday and Sunday.

The province took a break for the holidays after hosting their senior championships.

The competition begins on Saturday with the Sixth Seeded Gala at Les Brown Swimming Pool.

On Sunday the juniors converge at Chisipite Senior School for the Fifth Junior League.

HAS board member Nikki Johnsen said the two galas are important for their preparations, for the National Sprint Gala to take place on January 28 and 29 in Mutare.

“I think swimmers will do well as we are trying hard for the Mutare Sprint gala next weekend and then Harare Junior Championships the following weekend,” said Johnsen.

The provincial junior championships are set for February 5 and 6 at Chisipite Senior School as well.