Hartzell students steal 20 computers

THREE Form Six students at Hartzell High School allegedly broke into the institution’s computer lab and stole 20 laptops.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Manicaland District spokesperson, Detective Sergeant Shake Shanu confirmed the arrest of Courage Mapiye of Harare, Prosper Munyaradzi Simon of Chikanga Phase Two, Mutare and Prince Mupaza of Whitecliff in Harare.

They are all aged 19.

They are set to appear in court on November 22 after writing their final examinations.

Detective Sergeant Shanu said on November 4, a security guard at Hartzell High School, Mr Kenneth Mabika commenced duty and carried out some perimeter checks around the premises.

Mr Mabika noted that everything was intact and windows were closed while the doors were locked.

“There was a power outage when Mr Mabika commenced duty. When power was restored, Mr Mabika carried out some checks and discovered that the computer laboratory door was partially open.

“He advised a Computer Science teacher, Mr Agrippa Mungazi, who came and discovered that 20 laptops had been stolen. A rollcall was instantly conducted at the school and the three accused persons were missing. Mr Mabika made a report at ZRP Penhalonga,” said Detective Sergeant Shanu.

Detective Sergeant Shanu said detectives from CID Mutare attended the scene the next day and fingerprints were lifted.

Mapiye, Simon and Mupaza were interviewed, but denied committing the offense.

Detective Sergeant Shanu said: “On Sunday, the accused persons were further interviewed and admitted breaking the computer laboratory door lock using a hacksaw and stealing 20 laptops.

“They took the laptops to Chikanga and left them in the custody of Paidashe Mukwada. On the same day, the three accused persons led the detectives to Chikanga where they recovered the 20 laptops and a hacksaw from Mukwada.”

Mapiye, Simon and Mupazawere charged for unlawful entry into premises and theft.

The total value of the stolen laptops is US$5 500 and everything was recovered. – Manica Post