Harare’s liquor shops’ madness

Whichever street you take in Harare, there is a small place selling beer. Bottle stores have become the in thing.

Lifestyle Writers

Has the capital city been turned into an imbibers’ paradise?

What is this all farce with liquor hubs mushrooming everywhere in the Harare Central Business District?

First, it was selling beer from the car boot and then boom, the mushrooming of beer barons; the masters of selling the wise waters, taking up every space available and indeed little every space.

Is Zimra getting its fair share of the cake from liquor hub operators who are selling imported beers, whiskeys and wines?

Well, these are some of the questions on many people’s lips as liquor hubs are now found everywhere.

Most of these liquor shops are now attracting hordes of imbibers who prefer drinking in parked cars.

Not only have they taken over the CBD by storm, liquor hubs have left established night clubs out of business.

There are genuine fears some of the pubs will soon close down shops as rentals are now taking a toll on them.

A stroll in the capital along Kwame Nkrumah and Nelson Mandela Avenues, will simply shock you.

The same happens along Kaguvi Street where most buildings are now selling all types of beers.

The script is the same along Charter Road, Chinhoyi Street and Robert Mugabe Road where imbibers are now spoilt for choice. Whatever is driving entrepreneurs to venture into this business remains a mystery.

Assessing the status quo, the brutal truth is that liquor business is the in-thing in Harare.

The influx of liquor hubs at almost every new complex, mall or shop is a clear indicator that we are fast becoming a nation of guzzlers.

The sad reality is that most established night clubs, restaurants and upmarket watering holes are now feeling the hit.

Imbibers would rather buy cheap to relatively cheap liquor and drink in parked cars with their peers.

A survey by this publication during the past weeks, has proved that most night club owners can’t stand the competition.

“We are losing business to liquor hub operators who are mushrooming in Harare.

“Just across the road here, there is a liquor shop, which is selling beers at wholesale prices. I don’t have a choice but to rejoice mine because people prefer them,” said a manager of Players Sports Club along Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.

“We have since reduced the prices of ciders, whiskeys and imported beers because the competition is the for us to see.

“We have to devise other means to remain in business otherwise these guys are taking over the city.”

Another liquor housed at St Andrews House along Samora Machel has become a menace with motorists during peak hour.

“Most imbibers park here for cheap beers and have made driving difficult as some park in the middle of the road.

“Some of the drinkers here pretend to be people who are queuing for fuel at Trek Service Station just here at corner Samora Machel Avenue and Leopold Takawira Street,” said a regular imbiber at the joint.

Some imbibers welcome the influx of liquor hubs as a positive development for the drinking community.

“We really work hard as Zimbabweans and at the end of the day we need one or two beers to while up with friends.

“Over the years, some night spots owners used to milk us but now we have many options.

“Beers should be cheap and not expensive as it used to be over the years,” said Simbarashe Tande of Warren Park, who prefers buying beer at liquor shops.

However, the Harare liquor hub madness has also fuelled crime.

Most of these liquor hubs are now harbouring drug peddlers, thieves and sex workers.

“It’s very unfortunate that some of these liquor hubs have become havens for crime and drug peddling.

“While customers are supposed to just buy and go as they do with bottle stores, some of the liquor hub owners are now accommodating drinkers at their premises.

“This has led to some people engaging in criminal activities like theft, drug abuse as well as prostitution.

“You will be shocked to realise that there are some liquor hubs, which have become dating spots for sex workers,” said one irate Harare resident who preferred anonymity.

Some of the residents have been complaining about noise pollution as a result of the mushrooming of liquor hubs.

“I used to frequent a liquor house opposite Karigamombe Centre but I have realised that I risk being caught in crossfire when the police raid regular patrons.

“During the weekends, staff at the joint make a lot of noise by playing loud music on pavements and this has attracted the attention of many people, including thieves.

“As such, I only buy my beer and go home or stay in my car to avoid trouble with the police,” he said.

Council authorities have vowed to look into the matter and address anomalies.

“If there are problems being raised by clients, we will look into the matter and flush out bad apples,” said a Harare City Council source.

Drinkers Association of Zimbabwe has urged imbibers to drink responsibly and avoid themselves in trouble with the law.

It could not be established whether there were smuggling syndicates bringing imported beers to Zimbabwe and how much Zimra has been prejudiced if there are any anomalies.