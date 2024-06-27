Harare’s employees acquire first aid skills

A senior human resources official, Mr Bosman Matengarufu who was representing the Town Clerk, Engineer Hosea Chisango, highlighted the importance of such programmes.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

HUNDREDS of Harare City Council employees recently underwent a first aid training programme in the capital.

The programme is in line with the council’s “Vision Zero” philosophy aimed at achieving zero accidents, injuries, illnesses and fatalities at the workplace.

He acknowledged the problem of high workplace injuries, emphasising the negative impact on employees’ well-being, productivity and overall cost to the organisation.

Mr Matengarufu said first aid is a significant life-saving skill that allows for immediate intervention in case of accidents, thereby preventing further harm and promoting faster recovery.

“The Human Capital Department, through its Occupational Health and Safety Section, is committed to ensuring at least two trained first aiders in every workplace. This commitment fulfils both the organisation’s responsibility and legal obligations under the Factories and Works Act,” he said.