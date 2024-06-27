  • Today Thu, 27 Jun 2024

Harare’s employees acquire first aid skills

Harare’s employees acquire first aid skills A senior human resources official, Mr Bosman Matengarufu who was representing the Town Clerk, Engineer Hosea Chisango, highlighted the importance of such programmes.

Ivan Zhakata
Herald Correspondent

HUNDREDS of Harare City Council employees recently underwent a first aid training programme in the capital.

The programme is in line with the council’s “Vision Zero” philosophy aimed at achieving zero accidents, injuries, illnesses and fatalities at the workplace.

A senior human resources official, Mr Bosman Matengarufu who was representing the Town Clerk, Engineer Hosea Chisango, highlighted the importance of such programmes.

He acknowledged the problem of high workplace injuries, emphasising the negative impact on employees’ well-being, productivity and overall cost to the organisation.

Mr Matengarufu said first aid is a significant life-saving skill that allows for immediate intervention in case of accidents, thereby preventing further harm and promoting faster recovery.

“The Human Capital Department, through its Occupational Health and Safety Section, is committed to ensuring at least two trained first aiders in every workplace. This commitment fulfils both the organisation’s responsibility and legal obligations under the Factories and Works Act,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Tobacco farmers deliver 208 million kg Business

    Tobacco farmers deliver 208 million kg

    Precious Manomano Herald Reporter Tobacco farmers have received US$721 million from the 208 million kilogrammes of the golden leaf delivered to the auction and contract floors so far. This is slightly below the US$832 million received during the same period last year after the delivery of 275 million kg of tobacco. This year’s target is […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments