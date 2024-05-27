Harare’s Commission of Inquiry calls for written submissions

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry for Harare City Council, retired judge, Justice Maphios Cheda is inviting stakeholders to submit written submissions relevant to the Commission’s mandate.

President Mnangagwa, through a Constitutional Proclamation contained in Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024, established a Commission of Inquiry to investigate various issues of local governance at the Harare City Council.

The terms of reference for the inquiry include examining financial management systems, compliance with procurement laws, the management of revenue through special vehicle companies and other pertinent issues.

In a statement, Justice Cheda said as part of the Commission’s comprehensive investigation, they are seeking written submissions from all Harare City Council stakeholders, including but not limited to residents who have insights or information relevant to their mandate.

“Your expertise and perspective are invaluable to us in understanding the complexities and challenges faced by the Harare City Council,” he said.

“We kindly invite you to provide a detailed written submission addressing the Financial Management Systems and Audit Compliance, that is, Compliance with the Public Finance Management Act [Chapter 22:19] and other relevant laws, and financial management of revenue generated through special vehicle companies and outsourced arrangements.

“Reasons for the failure to operate an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and the quantification of any resultant losses and procedures for the management, sale, lease or transfer of council properties to private entities. We also seek submissions on convening of council meetings and adherence to standing orders and rules, and on compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23].”

Justice Cheda said they also want submissions on any other related issues dealing with the management of Harare City council.

“Submissions should be sent to the Commission’s office and addressed to the chairperson, Old Makombe Building (reception), corner Herbert Chitepo Avenue and Harare Street, Harare by June 5, 2024, or e-mailed to [email protected],” he said.

“Please ensure that your submissions include your contact information and any relevant documentation that supports your statements. Your participation will contribute significantly to the Commission’s efforts to ensure accountability and transparency within the Harare City Council.

“Should you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact our office or via email. We appreciate your time and cooperation in this important matter.”