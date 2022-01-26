Harare women petition Parliament over lack maternal health services

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Some pregnant women from Highfield in Harare have petitioned Parliament over what they say is the denial to access maternal health care services at their local poly-clinics.

“We are kindly petitioning Parliament to launch an investigation on the City of Harare on why poly clinics are denying expecting mothers access to maternal health and why their workers are charging an extra fee of between US$40 and US$50 for us to access maternal health services,” reads part of the petition dated January 26.

Harare City Council closed nine polyclinics last year citing a critical shortage of qualified health personnel.

The pregnant women said the petition has been influenced by the closure of nine clinics that offer post-natal health care and other health services which had negatively affected access to maternal health care services.

The women accused health personnel at the remaining open clinics of demanding an extra payment of US$40 to US$50 as a pre-condition for accessing maternal health services for delivering mothers.

The disgruntled residents pleaded with the Parliament to come up with clear recommendations and strategies to solve the perennial corruption and poor maternal health services in the city poly clinics.

They said the Minister of Local Government July Moyo must ensure that the City of Harare develop an anti-corruption policy that will set standards and guidelines on dealing with corruption in poly clinics.