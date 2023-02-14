Harare woman found dead 

Crime Reporter

A 36-year-old Harare woman was yesterday found dead in a drain near a house in Chadcombe with some body parts missing, in a suspected ritual murder case.

Police have since launched investigations into the case and are appealing for information which might assist with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Faith Musonza aged 36 was found dead in a drain near her house along Chiremba Road, Chadcombe, Hatfield on February 13, 2023,” he said.

In a related incident, police in Chinhoyi have arrested Tariro Matangira (36) in connection with the callous killing of his son Onward Matangira (15) in which the suspect tied his son with a rope and a mosquito net before assaulting him with wooden sticks all over the body on Sunday at Village 6 in Chihota.

The suspect was allegedly disciplining the victim for running away from home in search of employment.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder in which two students, Smith Keith Dube and Donald Chikorwe assaulted to death another student, Wayne Ndlovu.

The suspects have not yet been arrested.

Police in Harare are also appealing for information which may assist to identify a body of a man who drowned in the Epworth Quarry dam.

The body of the victim was found floating in the dam on February 7, 2023.

Anyone with information must report at any nearest Police Station.