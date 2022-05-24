Harare uses devolution funds to buy refuse compactors

Municipal Reporter

Harare City Council has taken delivery of three refuse compactors purchased with devolution funds and seven more are expected to arrive soon.

This is a major boost to the local authority which has been battling to collect garbage due to a serious shortage of refuse trucks leading to illegal dumpsites mushrooming across the city.

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said more refuse trucks are on the way.

“We have received the first batch of devolution funded capital equipment that is earmarked towards service delivery.

“Three refuse compactors have been delivered. An additional seven compactors and 10 Tipper trucks are on the way,” he said.