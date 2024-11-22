  • Today Fri, 22 Nov 2024

Harare to upgrade Amalinda sewerage system

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Harare City Council (HCC) is set to embark on a major upgrade of the dilapidated Amalinda sewer system.

The Environmental Management and Human Resource and General Purposes Committees visited the site on Thursday to assess the current state of the infrastructure.

Mayor Jacob Mafume, who led the tour, said there is an urgent need to replace the aging pipes to prevent sewage leaks and associated health risks.

He emphasised the importance of proper planning and urged residents to refrain from building on illegal sites, especially those that may be directly above sewer lines.

Mayor Mafume also warned against illegal brick-making activities, which can damage the city’s infrastructure.

He appealed to residents to explore alternative livelihoods that are sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Acting director of Harare Water, Engineer Simon Muserere provided further details about the upcoming project.

He said the new sewer pipe will be constructed using a durable, corrosion-resistant material known as centrifugal cast glass reinforced pipe.

“We aim to build a state-of-the-art sewer system, similar to the one in Ruzivo, Mufakose,” said Eng Muserere.

“This will ensure a reliable and efficient sewage network for many years to come.”

The project is expected to take six to eight months to be completed and will significantly improve the city’s sewerage system.

