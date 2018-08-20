Harare to clamp down on noise-makers

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Harare City Council is set to cancel licences for some bars in Harare which are making noise, in a bid to attract other business initiatives.

Churches will now be required to soundproof their buildings before moving on site.

The outgoing council requested the city to come up with a holistic programme to deal with noise pollution especially from bars and churches, which is disturbing peace in various suburbs.

City corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said noise pollution had become one of the biggest challenges in the city.

“Church noisemakers seem to assume they have a right to make everyone hear their word,” he said.

“Other residents may not be interested, hence the word is considered as noise. All church structures must have sound proofing to avoid disturbing the peace of surrounding communities.

“Nightclubs should also be noise-proof. Goings on in the bar should not disturb the peace of those not in the bar. There is need to respect the peace of others in all that we do.”

Former Harare mayor Mr Bernard Manyenyeni early this year bemoaned the sprouting of liquor stores at most shopping centres, saying Harare was becoming a “bottle store city” where alcohol is the leading retail product.

Mr Manyenyeni said citywide, liquor outlets were becoming the only game in town at every shopping centre.

Former Environment Management Committee chairperson Councillor Herbert Gomba said there was rampant abuse of bottle stores as they were supposed to sell to patrons who go and consume alcohol at home, but patrons were drinking within or outside the premises.

Residents in most suburbs where the bottle stores are located complain of revellers relieving themselves in empty spaces and at the back of shops and car parks.