Harare teacher in court over pupil rape

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

A HISTORY teacher at Glen View 1 High School in Harare appeared in court today on allegations of raping a pupil in his office during a learning period after forcing her to take a sexual enhancement pill.

Patrick Masiya was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with rape.

Mr Godswish Dzivakwe, prosecuting, alleges that on September 21 Masiya sent another student to call the 15-year-old girl to his office.

It is said that upon her arrival, he locked the door from inside and forced the girl to take the sexual enhancement pill before raping her.

