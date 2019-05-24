Harare stops installing solar traffic lights

The Herald

Sallomy Matare Herald Reporter
Harare City Council has stopped the installation of solar traffic lights due to vandalism and theft of solar panels and batteries.

Director of Works Engineer Isaiah Chawatama said out of the 35 intersections that had solar back-up, only 20 still had it.

“These are located in the CBD which has heavy traffic hence vandalism and theft are at their lowest,” he said.

“Those that have been interfered with are on the periphery of the city and we have stopped installing solar traffic lights there,” he said.

Eng Chawatama said repairing the non-functional traffic signals was now a huge task considering the current economic situation, especially the shortage of foreign currency because repair components are imported.

“We urge motorists to practice extreme caution when approaching traffic light controlled intersection as some might not be operational due to load-shedding by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transition and Distribution Company (ZETDC),” he said.

