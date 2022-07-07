Harare Sports Tourism Games dates set

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE inaugural Harare Sports Tourism Games will be held from July 29-31 with several sports codes lined up in the capital.

The event, which is the brainchild of Sports Tourism Expo, Harare City Council and Chitungwiza Municipality, will have events such as golf, basketball, volleyball, football, darts, chess, netball, basketball, tug of war, tennis and the Greater Harare Marathon, among several others.

University of Zimbabwe will play host to most indoor games with golf set for Police Golf Club and City Sports Centre will play host to basketball.

Malvin Karenjere, the public relations officer of Sports Tourisms Expo, said their aim is to bring fitness and wellness to the communities and promote sports festivals.

“In partnership with City of Harare and Chitungwiza Municipality we are going to have the first ever Harare Sports Tourism Games. The games will begin on 29 and the main arena will be University of Zimbabwe. We are going to have several sports codes which are aimed at promoting fitness and wellness, sports interaction and domestic tourism.

“We have discovered that people need to understand what sports tourism is. We will see how best we can engage and show people that it can be cheaper to enjoy the games whilst travelling throughout the country.

“The experiences will be there to give people exposure in travelling and create vacations during off-season so we are looking forward to introduce the sport interaction platform in the country.

“We also look forward to promote interaction among people and encourage each other to take part in sports and have sports festival as well as interact as people of Zimbabweans,” said Karenjere.