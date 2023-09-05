Harare serial killer arrested

Crime Reporter

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man who has been targeting and killing homeless people in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD).

The suspect, Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu, allegedly killed five people in the city between August 28 and September 4 this year.

Investigations have revealed that after killing the victims, he would then boil or braai their parts and consume them.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said investigations were in progress.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu aged 20, alias Sauro, in connection with five cases of murder which occurred in Harare Central Business District between 28th August 2023 and 4th September 2023.

“The suspect who is believed to be living in the streets would target “street kids” who will be fast asleep and crush them and open the victims’ stomachs to remove genitals and other body parts using empty broken bottles. The suspect would then boil or braai the human parts on any open fireplace and consume them while in the Harare Central Business District,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on Monday police detectives tracked the suspect along Rotten Row Road, Harare after he allegedly tried to attack a “street kid” who did not bother to make a police report.

“On being arrested, the suspect was positively linked to five murder cases which occurred on 28th August 2023 at the corner of George Silundika Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street, Harare, 01st September 2023 at the corner of Inez Terrace Road and Robert Mugabe Road, Harare, 03rd September 2023 at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and 7th Street, Harare and on 04th September 2023 at the corner of Cripps Road and Remembrance Road, Harare.

“The suspect has been linked to three murder cases committed in Bulawayo in 2020 where he crushed a victim’s head in Bellevue Suburb using a brick after he found him drunk and asleep in his yard, in January 2020,” he said.

Further investigations have revealed that in December 2020, he crushed a victim’s head in Makokoba Suburb after finding him asleep by the roadside.

He again crushed another victim’s head using stones at Sekhusile Shopping Centre, Nkulumane after finding him sleeping on a pavement.

He then fled to Harare.

The suspect is also facing a charge of attempted murder and has a warrant of arrest for a robbery case that occurred in Milton Park, Harare in June 2021.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has not found any evidence to link the recent murder cases committed by the suspect to ritual killings.

“The police assure the public that enquiries are still being conducted to find out the real motive behind the suspect’s conduct and if he acted alone or not,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.