Harare provincial track and field championships date set

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER staging their season-opener over the weekend, the Harare Athletic Board are scheduled to hold their first track and field event for the new season early next month.

The track and field championships will be held on February 5 at the National Sports Stadium.

HAB secretary-general, Sledge Chinyoka, said the meet is another opportunity for athletes to prepare for upcoming major competitions.

“The event is a platform to prepare for 2022 events which include the following, National Championships, Africa Senior Championships, World Athletics Under-20 Championships and World Athletics Senior Championships,” said Chinyoka.

Events on offer include 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m for women, 5000m for men and 4x100m relay.

Participants will compete in the Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, Under-20, and seniors men and women.

It will be the second meet for the province after staging the cross-country competition that took place over the weekend at Morris Depot.