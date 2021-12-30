Harare-Mutare highway dualisation resumes

Harare-Mutare highway dualisation resumes Fossil Contracting Private Limited grader working on the Harare-Mutare highway

The Herald

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau
Dualisation of the Harare-Mutare Highway has resumed with the contractor, Fossil Contracting Private Limited, already carrying out roadworks as the new dispensation works hard to perfect road infrastructure across the country.

Today, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona toured the highway where he made a stop at Melfort and expressed satisfaction with the progress and road works carried out so far.

He was accompanied by senior officials from Zimbabwe National Raod Authority (ZINARA) who included the just appointed ZINARA board chairperson Dr George Manyaya.

Speaking after the assessment, Minister Mhona said Government is committed to rehabilitating and making all the roads throughout the country usable.

“I am happy to be standing here today being December 30, 2021 and because of the work ethic in the Second Republic, I am at work. This is one of the stalled projects and I am happy that it has resumed.”

Minister Mhona said President Mnangagwa gave them a mandate to visit all the abandoned projects across the country and as a Ministry they are fulfilling that mandate.

Dualisation of this highway began in 2012 and had been stalled by financial challenges.

