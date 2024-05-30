Harare, Munich partner in climate change exhibition

Valerie Mpundu

Arts Reporter

THE city of Harare and Munich are set to stage a two-day exhibition at Copacabana terminus in Harare’s Central Business District.

Set to coincide with World Bicycle Day which is commemorated on June 1, the exhibition will be held on Saturday and Sunday running under the theme “Bicycle Instead of Car”.

The exhibition is co-curated by Caligraph duo Marcus Zvinavashe and Nyasha Jeche, working with their German counterpart, Markus Heinsdorff.

Together, they have assembled a team of talented Zimbabwean artists, including Gerald Bakasa, Thandiwe Gula-Ndebele, Sandra Ndoro, Crystal Beseni, Maxwell Chembedzi, and Ngaatendwe Mapako.

“Bicycle Instead of Car” is a unique initiative that utilises art to raise awareness of climate change and promote active mobility in the capital city.

Zvinavashe said he was honoured to be part of the noble initiative.

“We are excited and grateful to be participating and curating in this exhibition”, he said.

“Beyond that, getting to work in this collaboration between the City of Harare and Munich has also taught us a lot and gave us an understanding of urban mobility, climate change, and the importance of embracing alternative means of transportation in an urban landscape.”

The ground-breaking project marks the first time seven Zimbabwean artists have been commissioned to create art specifically for Harare’s Central Business District.

The “Bicycle Instead of Car” exhibition aims to spark conversations about the environmental impact of car usage and encourage residents to consider cycling as a viable and sustainable mode of transportation.

The City of Harare is actively seeking to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, and this exhibition represents a creative approach to achieving these goals.

Harare and Munich have enjoyed a strong partnership for over 25 years as twin cities.

This project exemplifies the collaborative spirit between the two municipalities.

The exhibition’s strategic location next to Copacabana guarantees maximum visibility and engagement with the commuting public.

Art serves as a powerful tool of communication due to its accessibility, universality, and ability to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The artists will utilise a variety of abstract art media to deliver a message that transcends language barriers and cultural differences.

Ndebele said the exhibition in her contribution towards environmental awareness.

“It’s a great opportunity to contribute to the collective voice and vision that’s imagining how our cities can be more inclusive, safe, and environmentally sustainable,” she said.

“It means helping to create a tangible point of reference for what that change can look like and the people it can consider — pedestrians including mothers, children, people in wheelchairs, cyclists, and skaters.

“It’s a huge honour to get space to visualise and speak about what we would like to see our cities look like, and how they can be more integrated and protective of the natural environment they’re built in.”

Another participating artist, Ndoro said her passion for the environment motivated her to be part of the exhibition.

“Participating as an artist in World Cycling Day can be a meaningful and inspiring experience, as I have a passion for art, wellness, and the environment,” said Ndoro.

“It is an honour as an artist to be able to explore creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of cycling in promoting physical and mental well-being.

“I hope the work created as a collective will evoke emotions, spark conversations, and inspire others to consider incorporating cycling into their daily lives.” The “Bicycle Instead of Car” exhibition is set to inspire positive action towards a more sustainable future.

By placing art at the forefront of climate change discussions, the City of Harare hopes to encourage residents to em-brace cycling and contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment.