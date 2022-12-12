Harare Metropolitan endorses West Property’s Sharpe

Herald Reporter

Harare Metropolitan Province has endorsed West Property developments in the capital following the awarding of the Business Person of the Year Award 2022 to company chief executive officer Mr Ken Sharpe at a glamorous event last Friday.

Mr Sharpe has been on a winning trail courtesy of the infrastructure developments and strong marketing of the West Property products.

West Property are the developers of Millennium Park which comprises Pokugara Town Houses, Millennium Heights that will have 1000 apartments upon completion and the upcoming Mall of Zimbabwe.

The company is developing the first city within a city in Harare at Pomona City. The company does integrated mixed use developments synonymous to the developments in Dubai.

“We realize that Dubai has become an international tourist destination because of the magnificence of its built up spaces. People go to Dubai to marvel at the beauty and splendor so why should they not come to Zimbabwe.

“We want the same for our country, hence we have set our strategy statement to put one billion bricks in the ground by 2050 and as such we want to help contribute to the middle income society by 2030 to also afford the people affordable luxury lifestyles that can be accessed within a gated mixed use community that allows people to live, work, play and shop without the hustles of having to drive out,” said Mr Sharpe

To cap the evening, Millennium Heights development in Borrowdale West competed in the high impact projects in Harare where it was outpaced by Highland Park, a development by Terrace Africa.

“We are enthused, encouraged and strengthenedo2p by this recognition. As they say charity begins at home. Harare is our home. Being celebrated at home is the biggest achievement any business wants,” said Mr Sharpe.

The awards were chaired by the Harare Metropolitan Province headed by Secretary for Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President Mr Tafadzwa Muguti.