Harare Mayoress pledge to support children’s charities

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

HARARE Mayoress, Mrs Elizabeth Mafume recently pledged to continue assisting charitable organisations in the capital, especially those focusing on improving the lives of underprivileged children.

Speaking during a visit to St Marcellin and Shungu Dzevana Children’s Villages in Hatfield, Mrs Mafume commended both institutions for their good work.

St Marcellin takes care of 63 children, including those with disabilities.

“The institutions’ vegetable gardens and fish project contribute significantly to the children’s nutritional needs,” Mrs Mafume said.

St Marcellin’ general manager, Mr George Napata requested for assistance with council bills and staff salaries.

The Sister-in-Charge at Shungu Dzevana Village, Ms Mercy Mutyambizi, emphasised their dedication to transforming the lives of orphaned children.

She also revealed that some land barons are attempting to seize the charity organisation’s land and appealed for council’s intervention on the issue.