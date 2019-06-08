Harare mayor salutes President

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

HARARE Mayor Councillor Herbert Gomba has hailed President Mnangagwa for initiating a culture of cleanliness among Zimbabweans through monthly clean-up exercises.

Clr Gomba said the exercise has created a clean environment for the people of Zimbabwe.

He urged stakeholders, including private companies, to compliment Government’s efforts in ensuring a clean environment.

Speaking after yesterday’s clean-up exercise in Harare, Clr Gomba said the culture of cleanliness should be embraced by all progressive Zimbabweans regardless of ones’ political affiliation.

“We are happy as Zimbabweans when our surrounding environments are clean. A clean environment is healthy and doing the work together with a shared goal, unites the nation.

“This is the 6th national clean-up exercise following the declaration of the National Clean-up Day by President Mnangagwa,” he said.

He added that the declaration gives each citizen a mandate to keep the country clean.

Clr Gomba added: “The clean-up campaign resonates well with council’s vision of attaining a world-class city status by 2025.

“The President has already set the tone.

“We should now play our part to upgrade our city’s status.”

The City of Harare adopted Vision 2025, whose focus is making Harare a world class city by 2025.