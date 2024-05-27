Harare-Masvingo highway accident claims two

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Two people died while twelve were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi was hit by an Iveco truck near Featherstone, along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

The fatal accident occurred on Saturday at the 84km peg along the said road.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 84km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road on May 25, 2024. Two people died while twelve others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi with 13 passengers on board was hit by an Iveco truck with two passengers on board.

“As a result of the impact, the Iveco truck swerved to the right and hit a Toyota Hilux vehicle, which was parked by the roadside. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Chivhu Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” Commissioner Nyathi said.