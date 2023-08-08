  • Today Tue, 08 Aug 2023

Harare man loses US$20 000 to machete-wielding robbers

Harare man loses US$20 000 to machete-wielding robbers

Crime Reporter

Five armed robbers who were armed with a pistol and machete raided a house Sunday in Marlborough where they attacked a man and his gardener before stealing US$20 000 cash.

The incident occurred at a house along Guthrie Close during the night.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the robbers who are still at large.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house along Guthrie Close, Marlborough on August 6, 2023.

“Five male suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol and a machete attacked the complainant and his gardener before stealing US$20 000 cash. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

