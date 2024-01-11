Harare man killed by unknown assailants near bus garage

Crime Reporter

A Harare man believed to be aged approximately 30 was yesterday found dead near a bus garage in the Western Triangle area with a stab wound at the back.

The man is suspected to have been killed by unknown assailants on Tuesday night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they have since launched investigations into the case.

No arrests have been made yet.

“Police in Machipisa are investigating a case of murder which occurred on January 10, 2024, in which a yet-to-be-identified male adult approximately aged 30 years who was wearing a yellow t-shirt, black trousers, black gum boots and a black cap, was found lying dead with a stab wound on the back near Mapuranga Transport Service Garage, Western Triangle, Harare.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of one, Joinisa Tshuma who is wanted in connection with a case of murder in which Mcebisi Moyo died on January 7, 2024.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim on the head with an unknown object near a bushy area in Dabe Village, Nkayi on January 1, before he fled the scene.

The victim sustained some head injuries and was admitted to Nkayi District Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.