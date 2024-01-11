  • Today Thu, 11 Jan 2024

Harare man killed by unknown assailants near bus garage

Harare man killed by unknown assailants near bus garage

Crime Reporter

A Harare man believed to be aged approximately 30 was yesterday found dead near a bus garage in the Western Triangle area with a stab wound at the back.

The man is suspected to have been killed by unknown assailants on Tuesday night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they have since launched investigations into the case.

No arrests have been made yet.

“Police in Machipisa are investigating a case of murder which occurred on January 10, 2024, in which a yet-to-be-identified male adult approximately aged 30 years who was wearing a yellow t-shirt, black trousers, black gum boots and a black cap, was found lying dead with a stab wound on the back near Mapuranga Transport Service Garage, Western Triangle, Harare.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of one, Joinisa Tshuma who is wanted in connection with a case of murder in which Mcebisi Moyo died on January 7, 2024.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim on the head with an unknown object near a bushy area in Dabe Village, Nkayi on January 1, before he fled the scene.

The victim sustained some head injuries and was admitted to Nkayi District Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

You Might Also Like

/
  • 10 robbers raid elite school, steal guns Crime & Courts

    10 robbers raid elite school, steal guns

    Trust Freddy and Freeman Razemba Lomagundi College in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province was the scene of a brazen robbery on Tuesday night as 10 armed robbers held staff members hostage before breaking into offices where they stole pistols from the security team, an undisclosed amount of cash, laptops and cellphones. The robbers loaded the loot […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey