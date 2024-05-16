  • Today Thu, 16 May 2024

Harare man forces his two-year-old child to drink rat poison

Harare man forces his two-year-old child to drink rat poison

Crime Reporter

Following a domestic dispute with his wife, an Epworth man recently forced his two-year-old child to drink maheu, which was laced with rat poison.

The child died after being admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital a few days later.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to locate Tinashe Nyamutambo aged 22 who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on January 29, 2024, at a house in Garan’anga, Epworth, Harare. The suspect allegedly forced his child aged two to drink maheu which was laced with rat poison following a domestic dispute with his wife.

“Subsequently, the suspect drank the poisoned maheu and was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals together with the child for treatment. The child died while on admission at the hospital on January 31, 2024, while the suspect escaped to an unknown destination,” he said.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of Nyamutambo should contact ZRP Harare Operations at (0242) 748836, the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest police station.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Bogus commissioner loses freedom bid Crime & Courts

    Bogus commissioner loses freedom bid

    Prosper Dembedza–Herald Correspondent  A bogus Commissioner of Oaths, who is facing allegations of defrauding prospective property buyers of US$97 000, was yesterday denied bail by Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.  Lewis Beta (30) will need to make a fresh bail application at the High Court. A director for Frelis Services (Pvt) Ltd, Beta is being […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments