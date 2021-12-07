Harare lawyer shoots dead three armed robbers

Herald Reporter

A Harare lawyer Mr Joseph Nemaisa has shot dead three robbers who had stormed his house to loot cash and property.

Mr Nemaisa, a retired member of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) crack team that arrested a number of notorious robbers in the past two decades, killed three in defense of his family at his Chadcombe home.

Two others escaped unhurt and the police are still looking for them. They had reportedly robbed the family of US$850, a cellphone, a shotgun and other property.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying a detailed statement will be issued later in the day.