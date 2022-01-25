Harare installs traffic lights at Maplanka

Herald Reporter

Harare City Council has installed traffic lights at the junction of Harare-Bulawayo highway and Tynwald Road, an area commonly referred to as Maplanka.

The move that has been received with mixed feelings.

Commenting on a Twitter post by the council over the traffic lights, Edridge Gambiza said: “Close off that junction, let cars use Warren Park and Kuwadzana traffic circles to access Bulawayo road from N Richards. Traffic lights will make it worse than it is now.”

Another user, @DannyChax said the traffic lights will stop working after two days of installation.

“Check the traffic lights at Harare Drive and Kirkman Road. You can’t have stops in a freeway.”

Others hailed the installation of the lights.

“Finally. This will go a long way in reducing accidents because it was a dangerous spot,” tweeted @gwarisam.