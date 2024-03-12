Harare hunts for chamber secretary

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

Harare City Council has started the hunt for a new chamber secretary with interviews having been conducted today by eight panelists led by the city town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango.

Among the interviewees are the city’s current acting chamber secretary Mr Warren Chiwawa who has been acting since 2021, former Chitungwiza Municipality chamber secretary Ms Charity Maunga and Harare Council legal officer Ms Alice Zeure.

The other candidates were Harare City Council’s acting legal manager Mr Ernest Mushava and Sports and Recreational Creation head of legal and company secretary Angeline Mudada.

Speaking during the live streaming interview on Zimpapers Television Network, ZTN Prime, the acting chamber secretary Mr Chiwawa, who is tipped to land the top post said he believes he is the right candidate for this post as he has seen it all.

“We are still safe in my hands. I have been in the chain of hierarchy for the City as a senior legal officer, chief legal officer, head of the legal department in an acting capacity and chamber secretary in an acting capacity as well for a period in excess of three years and we have done well.

“There was a time in 2021 when things had gone haywire, all the executives were hounded out of the organisation and we managed to keep the organisation afloat,” he said.

The city had no substantive chamber secretary since the exit of Mrs Josephine Ncube around 2018 when Mr Charles Kandemiri took over in an acting capacity.

He was suspended in 2021 on criminal abuse of office charges before Mr Warren Chiwawa took over, up to date.

Mr Kandemiri was jailed for an effective six years in 2023 for criminal abuse of office involving selling the Mount Pleasant Golf Club and Golf Course.