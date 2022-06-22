Harare hikes parking fees for the fourth time in six months

Motorists in Harare will, starting from next month, be paying ZWL$400 per hour for parking in the Central Business District, up from the current ZWL$300, the fourth adjustment in six months this year.

The increase comes exactly a month after the previous one, after the local authority raised parking fees from ZWL$190 per hour in May to ZWL300 this month.

City Parking first increased parking fees from ZWL$100 to ZWL$120 in January, ZWL$120 to ZWL150 in March, ZWL150 to ZWL190 in May and ZWL190 to ZWL$300 this month.

The new charges take the fees to more than US$1, according to the official exchange rate, which stands at zw$347,31 as it this Tuesday.

“This notice serves to inform the motoring public that, the on-street parking tariff in Harare CBD has been adjusted from ZW$300 to ZW$400 per hour,” City Parking said.

“The adjustments are with effect from the 1st of July, 2022.”

City Parking is a private company wholly owned by the City of Harare and says its mission is to “de-congest the city and bring order on our streets and bus termini again.”

The entity is however far from achieving its mission, as a large chunk of its parking revenue goes into the pockets of some of its workers, who take bribes from motorists to allow them to park for free in their areas of control. – New Ziana