Harare firm loses over US$12 900 to robbers

Crime Reporter

A Harare firm based in Ardbennie area lost over US$12 900 cash to six armed robbers who attacked a security guard at the premise early Tuesday morning.

The robbers were armed with a pistol and knives when the incident occurred at around 2am.

They are reported to have broken into one of the offices where they forced open a safe and took the cash.

No arrests have been made and investigations are still in progress.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“ZRP Stodart (Mbare) is investigating a robbery case where six unknown suspects, armed with an unidentified pistol and knives, allegedly attacked a security guard who was on duty at a company premise in Ardbennie, Harare, on October 25, 2022 at around 2am.

“The suspects broke into the company offices, where they forced open a safe before stealing US$12 908,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating two cases of theft of motor vehicles which occurred in separate incidents in Dema and Masvingo where motorists parked their cars and left the keys in the ignition ports of their unattended cars.

The first vehicle is a white Honda Fit (AFT 0460) which was stolen on Sunday at Murisa Business Centre in Dema while the other one is a Toyota Fun Cargo (AEK 0854) stolen in Mucheke D, Masvingo, on Monday.

In another case, police in Bulawayo acted on a tip and arrested Zenzele Ndebele (44) and Helfer Nkomo (35) for possession of cars suspected to have been stolen.

Police recovered two South African registered vehicles, a white Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Raider, reportedly brought into the country on a temporary import permit.

The suspects failed to produce the necessary documents for the importation of the two vehicles leading to their arrest.

In Mwenezi, police also recovered an Isuzu KB single cab reported to have been stolen through a robbery on October 15 in Bulawayo.

The car was found abandoned in a bushy area at Village 1, Mariot, Mwenezi, with keys in the ignition port.