Harare finance director to appear in court

Senior Court Reporter

Harare City Council finance director Tendai Kwenda is expected to appear in court on allegations of illegally allocating a piece of land to a certain company without following proper procedure.

Kwenda is alleged to have illegally allocated Stand No. 5420 Budiriro Township, Harare which had been reserved for a Council Primary School to a company called Southern Cross (Pvt) Ltd, whose directors are Effort and Necca Zaranyika sometime in 2016.

He allegedly connived with another council official Peter Dube, who has since appeared in court on the same allegations.

Kwenda and Dube’s actions caused the State to lose US$1 397 000.