Harare finance director to appear in court

24 Feb, 2023 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Harare finance director to appear in court Harare City Council Financial Director Tendai Kwenda- file picture

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

Harare City Council finance director Tendai Kwenda is expected to appear in court on allegations of illegally allocating a piece of land to a certain company without following proper procedure.

 

Kwenda is alleged to have illegally allocated Stand No. 5420 Budiriro Township, Harare which had been reserved for a Council Primary School to a company called Southern Cross (Pvt) Ltd, whose directors are Effort and Necca Zaranyika sometime in 2016.

 

He allegedly connived with another council official Peter Dube, who has since appeared in court on the same allegations.

 

Kwenda and Dube’s actions caused the State to lose US$1 397 000.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting