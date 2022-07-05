Harare Film Society, DStv Premium subscribers enjoy gala screening

Arts Reporter

Harare Film Society members and DStv Premium subscribers yesterday had a first chance to watch the gala screening of the new film “Elvis” before its worldwide release at a ceremony held at Ster Kinekor Sam Levy, Borrowdale in Harare.

Sponsored by MultiChoice Zimbabwe, the screening offered the first chance for audiences to see the highly acclaimed biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann and focused on the life of the man known as the ‘King of Rock n Roll’.

The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and is a much-lauded look at the man, his music and the troubles that led to his early death at the age of 42.

Messages of goodwill from the film’s star and others were read out and after the screening.

However, the general response from the crowd was a firm ‘wow’ verdict.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe Publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said; “We were thrilled to partner Ster-Kinekor and the Harare Film Society at this gala event and shared the delight at its excellence, and we were pleased to have present a strong group of our Premium customers who won tickets in an online competition.”