Harare family loses US$100 000 cash, gun and property to robbers

Crime Reporter

Six armed robbers raided a house in Greendale, Harare and got away with US$100 000, a pistol and various goods last Friday night.

The robbers first attacked a security guard manning the house to gain entry into the premises.

They later attacked one complainant who was inside the house before stealing the money, gun, cellphone, a blanket and four litres of cooking oil.

No arrests have since been made and investigations are in still progress.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a certain house along Court Road, Greendale, Harare on July 7, 2023.

“Six unknown suspects attacked a security guard and complainant before stealing US$100 000 cash, a pistol, cellphone, blanket and two x 2litres cooking oil. Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should report at any nearest police station,” he said.

Meanwhile, on July 5, 2023, detectives from CID Homicide arrested Liberty Moyo (25), Madoda Moyo (20), Kaulani Tshuma (20) and Bekithemba Tshuma (26) in connection with a robbery case in which they allegedly attacked a complainant at a mine in Matopo in June this year.

The suspects stole US$1 400, 42 grammes of gold and four cellphones.

The incidents come after recently, seven armed robbers raided a house in Mayambara, Seke and attacked three people before robbing them of more than US$1 100, various electrical gadgets and property.

The incident occurred at around 2am and no arrests have been made.

“Police in Chitungwiza are still investigating a case of robbery in which seven unidentified male suspects broke into a house which had three occupants in Mayambara, Seke on June 28, 2023 at around 2am.

“The suspects attacked the victims before stealing US$1 150, a 32-Inch Samsung television set, 24 volts lithium solar battery, 3kv inverter, welding machine, a Samsung A32 cellphone, a Itel P36 cellphone, two Nokia cellphones, an HP core i7 Laptop, a grinding machine and a satchel containing the victim’s driver’s licence and passport,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide with criminals targeting families and business premises during the night.

Some of the suspects involved in such cases were arrested while others are still at large.

Police have also been urging the public to avoid keeping large amounts of cash in their homes and business premises as they were likely to fall prey to criminals.