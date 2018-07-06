Harare faces dry weekend

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent

Harare City Council will this weekend shut down its main water treatment plant, Morton Jaffray Waterworks, for two days to allow for the repair of mains at Warren Control. Council will provide water to key institutions like hospitals and clinics using bowsers during the period.

The city’s corporate communication manager Mr Michael Chideme said Morton Jaffray will be completely shut down from 6pm today to 6pm on Sunday.

“There will be a shut down at Morton Jaffray to allow repair work on 1 500mm mains from Warren Control to Letombo from 1800 hours on July 6 to 1800 hours on July 8, 2018,” he said.

“Areas to be affected by the shutdown are northern suburbs, Mbare, Highfield industrial area, Central Business District, Msasa and Harare Hospital.”

Mr Chideme urged residents to use water sparingly before normalcy to supplies returned.

“Residents may experience water shortages in some areas,” he said.

“We urge residents and commercial property occupants to ensure that all their taps are turned off so that when supplies are restored, no water is lost.”

Harare City Council is implementing the Harare Water and Sanitation Rehabilitation Project under the $144 million Chinese facility.

Work on the project began in April 2013 and the contractor, China Machinery and Engineering Corporation (CMEC), has completed various works.

Upon completion of the project, water supply is expected to rise to 670 mega-litres from 400 mega-litres.

Harare needs at least 1 200 mega-litres for every household to have water everyday