Harare engages stakeholders on urban renewal

Herald Reporter

As Harare seeks to return to its glory days, the local authority is engaging stakeholders on its urban renewal plan moving in line with the President’s blueprint “Call to Action -No Compromise to Service Delivery.”

Harare City Council in partnership with the Institute of Architects of Zimbabwe today organised a breakfast meeting where various stakeholders including architects and planners exchanged notes on how to modernise the city.

Speaking at the meeting Harare town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango said the city has started implementing the call to action.

“The President announced the call to action on November 1, 2023, and immediately we went into action. What we have done as the city of Harare we have put up 15 thematic areas to look at various areas.

“We have communicated to our ministry and it will be approved by the council in the next week and the operation and reporting is being done on a monthly basis to the ministries of Local Government and Metropolitan,” he said.

Harare City Town Planner Samuel Nyabeze said the planning of the city should not be done by the council alone or its planners and engineers but by all the expertise.

“We should harness the expertise so that we come up with a well-planned city where everyone is involved,” he said.