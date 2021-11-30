Harare embarks on door to door water disconnections

Municipal Reporter

Harare City Council has embarked on a door to door water disconnections in residential areas, cutting supplies to those owing it more than $2 000.

City officials have since disconnected suburbs including Warren Park 1 today.

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme confirmed the ongoing exercise.

“I can confirm water disconnections for debts above $2 000 are taking place. The response is very encouraging, residents are coming to pay and making debt settlement arrangements,” he said.