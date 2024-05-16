Harare East MP donates computers to Danhiko

Member of Parliament for Harare East consituency Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka (left) hands over a computer from other 20 he donated to the School Headmaster of Zimphos Primary School, Mr Chimbwanda Chinake (right) in Harare yesterday,- Picture Charles Muchakagara.

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

NEWLY- elected Member of Parliament for Harare East Constituency, Cde Kevin Mutimbanyoka has donated 10 computers to Danhiko Industrial Training College and 20 at Zimphos Primary School in Harare as the country moves towards digitalising the economy.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Cde Mutimbanyoka said Zanu PF is working towards fulfilling the promises it made during the election period.

Cde Mutimbayoka was accompanied by Zanu PF Central Committee member, Cde Mavis Gumbo and other party provincial members from Harare.

“When we campaigned we made promises, and now we are just fulfilling them. Zimbabwe is digitalising, we want to catch up with other countries in terms of technology and innovation. That is exactly what the President is saying,” said Cde Mutimbanyoka.

He said the computers will aid in the training of underprivileged students.

“This is an opportunity to take our youths from drug abuse so that they become fruitful in the development of our country.

“Now is not the time for long talks, it is time to deliver following the Zanu PF’s emphatic victory in the just-ended by-elections and during the harmonised elections.

“Our success will be measured by how we overcome the challenges facing our respective Constituencies,” said Cde Mutimbanyoka.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of information Communication Technology and Courier Services is expected to embark on a mobile digital literacy campaign that will take digital education and support to remote areas.

The Second Republic launched the national ICT drive in 2018 in a bid to proffer home-grown solutions to the country’s problems.

Under the innovation drive, over 82 innovators have so far received funding from the Government to develop their innovations to commercial levels.