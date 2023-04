Harare Draftsmen to appear in court

Senior Court Reporter 

TWO private draftsmen, who work with Harare City Council in drafting building plans are expected to appear in court on allegations of illegally possessing blank council receipts, plans and forged receipts.

Procedure Marange and Brian Tricky are expected to separately appear in court charged with forgery and possession of articles for criminal use.

The duo is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court.