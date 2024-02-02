Harare company loses car, US$42k to robbers

Crime Reporter

Six robbers this week attacked a security guard at a company in the Workington area before stealing a Honda Fit vehicle, US$42 000 cash and various electrical gadgets.

The six were wearing face masks and armed with pistols and an okapi knife when the incident occurred.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Mbare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a company along Honeyover Road in Workington, Harare on January 31, 2024, in which six unknown suspects who were wearing face masks, armed with pistols and an okapi knife attacked a security guard before entering the company offices where they stole US$42 000 cash, Apple Macbook Pro Laptop, a black jacket, two Samsung laptops, two iPhone cellphones and a wallet.

“The suspects loaded the loot into the victim’s Honda Fit motor vehicle registration number AEM 6499 and drove away before they dumped it along Nyashanu Road in Kambuzuma. Anyone with information to report at any at any nearest Police Station,” he said.