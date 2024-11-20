Harare clamps down on buildings without certificates of occupation

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

The Harare City Council has launched a clampdown on all buildings that have been occupied without obtaining certificates of occupation.

Those found on the wrong side of the law will be levied on their rates accounts.

In a notice, the city’s acting town clerk Engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo said the council is aware that various buildings have been completed and occupied without the owners obtaining certificates of occupation from the Building Inspectorate.

Eng Moyo said this violates city by-laws.

He said building owners are advised to visit the council offices to process certificates of occupation to avoid getting penalty charges levied on their rates accounts.