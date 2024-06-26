Harare city fathers incompetent

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe has described Harare city fathers as incompetent and inefficient due to their failure to ensure that the local authority collects waste, produce its annual budget for this year and a Master Plan.

Minister Garwe said it was for that reason that Government was intervening through constituting a Commission of Inquiry to look at the challenges that has led to poor service delivery.

Minister Garwe was responding to questions from legislators this afternoon in the National Assembly during question-and-answer session.

Legislators had asked Minister Garwe what his Ministry was doing to assist local authorities to achieve urban renewal.

“We have serious problems with some local authorities’ performance particularly Harare. If a local authority as huge as Harare fails to collect garbage, fails to produce an annual budget and fails to produce a Master Plan, we feel there is incompetence and inefficiencies in Harare,” said Minister Garwe.